McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,581,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,312,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

