Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 689 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 311.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NYSE:WEC opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

