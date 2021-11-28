Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 723 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $681,422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $66,762,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.