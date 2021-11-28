McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Increases Dividend to $1.38 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the fast-food giant on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Shares of MCD opened at $250.01 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.77. The stock has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

