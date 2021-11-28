Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS MFCSF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.04. 19,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

