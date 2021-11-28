Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Truist

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Truist from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.05.

NYSE:MDT opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average is $125.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

