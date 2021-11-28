Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Truist

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Truist from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.05.
NYSE:MDT opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average is $125.98.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
