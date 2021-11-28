Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,362 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Mercer International worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mercer International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Mercer International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

