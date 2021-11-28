Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,856.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,861.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,713.11. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.