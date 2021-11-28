Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 248 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after buying an additional 525,040 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $249.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

