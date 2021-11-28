Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,263 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

