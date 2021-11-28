Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $114.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

