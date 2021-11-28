Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $4,088,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $649.55 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $662.26 and its 200 day moving average is $594.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 595.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

