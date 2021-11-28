Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

