Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $18.68 million and $188,161.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,288.89 or 0.07490410 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00082929 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00131072 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,358,005 coins and its circulating supply is 79,357,907 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.