Method Finance Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Method Finance has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $380,883.43 and $90.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00237632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Method Finance

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

