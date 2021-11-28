Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Tops $67.62 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $67.62 million and $132,227.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00009425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00063103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00098611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.84 or 0.07469127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,704.11 or 1.00003573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,606,211 coins and its circulating supply is 12,434,017 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

