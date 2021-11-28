Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 6,103 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 203,433.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Eargo were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the first quarter worth $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth $200,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $222.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

