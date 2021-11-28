Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 7,424 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 106,057.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

