Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter worth $229,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.52. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

