Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $224,000 Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 114,545.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,274,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,938,000 after acquiring an additional 122,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,464,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 63,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 155,170 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.20 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $754.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.