Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $248,000 in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Canoo by 504.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.18. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

