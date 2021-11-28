Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $232,000 Investment in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 333.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 207.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 293.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 115,314 shares during the last quarter. 34.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.43. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

