Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 1,658 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 82,900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $102.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.83. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.63 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

