Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases New Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $432,220.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

