MicroMoney Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $241,621.14 and approximately $219,314.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MicroMoney has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.34 or 0.00233915 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

