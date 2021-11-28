Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $83.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

