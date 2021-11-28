MidasProtocol Market Capitalization Tops $144,896.41 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $144,896.41 and $71,676.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00236126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.