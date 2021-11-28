Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.62% of Pharvaris worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pharvaris by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pharvaris by 17.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,490 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pharvaris by 313.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

