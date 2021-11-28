Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 164,081 Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 164,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Atomera as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atomera by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 14.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atomera stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

