Millennium Management LLC Sells 155,288 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Coherus BioSciences worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 in the last 90 days. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.