Millennium Management LLC Sells 86,962 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Purple Innovation worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $742.23 million, a PE ratio of 184.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

