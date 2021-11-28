Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will post sales of $149.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $150.18 million. Mimecast posted sales of $129.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $592.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $593.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $683.09 million, with estimates ranging from $669.00 million to $701.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

MIME opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 118.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.07.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $771,378.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,737 shares of company stock valued at $14,617,780. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

