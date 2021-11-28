Mina (MINA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $57.16 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.67 or 0.00008142 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $57.16 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00063030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00096968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.92 or 0.07465745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.33 or 0.99641704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 306,488,481 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

