Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Down 64.9% in November

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mind Cure Health stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Mind Cure Health has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

