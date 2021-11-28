Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $24.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 230,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,894.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 60,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

