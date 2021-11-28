Momo (MOMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Momo to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Momo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.49 on Friday. Momo has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

