Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moncler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $$79.45 during trading hours on Friday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170. Moncler has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

