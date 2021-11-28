Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moncler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $$79.45 during trading hours on Friday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170. Moncler has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

