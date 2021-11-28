Monetha (MTH) One Day Volume Tops $778,246.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $16.12 million and approximately $778,246.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00237110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

