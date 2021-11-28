Morgan Stanley Acquires New Holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,568,000. Morgan Stanley owned 18.02% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,568,000.

Shares of SOXQ stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $31.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67.

