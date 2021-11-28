Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

