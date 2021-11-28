Morgan Stanley Buys 41,553 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 432,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after buying an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after buying an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 116,231.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 185,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.18. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $37.24.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

