Morgan Stanley Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 480.1% during the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 214.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAN opened at $20.27 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

