Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 78,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

FHTX stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. Analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

