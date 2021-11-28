Morgan Stanley Purchases 498,233 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 125.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Newmark Group worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,975,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 215,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

