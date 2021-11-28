mStable USD Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.35 million and approximately $272,685.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,086.82 or 0.97751117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00047893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00039374 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 701.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.42 or 0.00624667 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

