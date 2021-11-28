MyWish Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, MyWish has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $477.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MyWish

WISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

