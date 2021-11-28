National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
NASDAQ NESR opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 71,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 738.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
