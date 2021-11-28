National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NASDAQ NESR opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 71,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 738.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.