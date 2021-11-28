Nestree (EGG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $589,855.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and $589,855.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,533.11 or 0.99034388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.10 or 0.00623631 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars.

