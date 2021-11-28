NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.
NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 307.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
NTST opened at $21.81 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $864.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 156.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NTST has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
