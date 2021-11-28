NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 307.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

NTST opened at $21.81 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $864.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 156.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTST has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

