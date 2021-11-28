Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

NYSE NBW opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

In other Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $67,338.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,311 shares of company stock worth $88,473.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.